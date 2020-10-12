Suspect caught on security camera stealing from Ahwatukee pub

“Just kind of cuts to my heart. It just doesn’t seem to get any easier. Out of nowhere this happened," - owner of the Irish Hare Pub

PHOENIX — It’s been very difficult for small businesses to survive during the pandemic and when someone steals from it, might as well add salt to the frustration.

The Irish Hare Pub in Ahwatukee is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect caught on security cameras. So, they can’t hurt anyone else.

“Very frightening to see somebody break into your home or business. Just violate your space and take things that are not theirs. It was really difficult to watch,” said Heidi Hamor. Owner of the Irish Hare Pub.

On November 11, security cameras caught a man breaking through the back door of the pub in Ahwatukee. He’s then seen ripping the cash register from the wall and monitors. Then leaves the business.

“He took right around $1,000 in cash and petty cash,” said Hamor.

The suspect also caused another thousand dollars in property damages forcing the pub to close for the day, which meant losing a whole day’s business and the staff had to miss a day of paid work.

It's not something that's easy for a small business to take during the pandemic.

“Just kind of cuts to my heart. It just doesn’t seem to get any easier. Out of nowhere, this happened. Just really discouraging,” said Hamor.

The suspect was wearing a hat and glasses. Heidi described him as a white male in his late 40s to 50s.

It’s been almost a month since the man broke into the Irish Hare. Heidi would like to see justice done and isn’t discouraged to carry on.

“We’re not going to let someone who is the equivalent to the Grinch come in and ruin what we have,” said Hamor.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Phoenix Police.