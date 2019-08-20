CHANDLER, Ariz. — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle chase led to a crash, which led to the desert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says troopers began the pursuit of the suspect vehicle at 1:57 PM when it failed to yield after a trooper attempted to pull it over for a registration issue northbound along State Route 24 near Ellsworth Road.

Sky 12

The suspect then crashed the vehicle near Elliot Road and then fled the scene on foot into the desert, DPS says.

Troopers arrested the suspect not long after at 2:11 p.m.

DPS said the suspect did not crash into any other vehicles during the pursuit.