PHOENIX — A suspect repeatedly bit an officer while being arrested by police, the Phoenix Police Department stated.

Officers responded to calls made about a man forcing his way into apartments early Saturday morning, police said. The suspect had reportedly forced his way into two residences and attempted to steal from them.

Police were able to find the suspect with help of the police helicopter, authorities said. When officers attempted arrest, the suspect refused to listen to verbal commands and, instead, tried to fight the officers. During the fight, one of the officers was bit multiple times by the suspect.

After additional officers arrived, the suspect was apprehended.

Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Diago Nelson. He was booked for burglary, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

