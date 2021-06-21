'He could’ve killed some people': Suspect believed to have hit group of cyclists in Show Low identified

Seven cyclists were hospitalized over the weekend after they were struck by a truck.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — The man accused of plowing into a group of cyclists in Show Low over the weekend has been identified.

Show Low Police say 35-year-old Shawn Chock was the one behind the wheel of a truck Saturday morning when they say he hit the group who was competing in the Bike the Bluff road race.

Survivor: ‘He could have killed some people’

Kurt Kroemer, a cyclist for 15 years, now sits at Flagstaff Medical Center recovering.

Kroemer said he had just started the Bike the Bluff race, a competition he’s ridden in before when he was among a group of cyclists who was hit by a truck.

“I remember starting the race and then I literally don’t remember,” Kroemer said. “The next thing I remember is lying in the hospital.”

In total, police said seven people were taken to the hospital from the incident.

“They really could’ve been way worse, he could’ve I mean he could’ve killed some people,” Kroemer said.

Kroemer has some bruising on his face and said he also has broken bones in his neck, wrist and ankle. On Monday, Kroemer said he was waiting for surgery to be scheduled for his ankle.

“I’m going to be okay, but there are other people that are worse off,” Kroemer said. “Just keep everybody – keep those people in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fellow cyclists helped at the scene

Kroemer said while he doesn’t remember the incident, he said his teammates said so many people rushed in to help those who were hit.

“We’re lucky and we’re unlucky,” Kroemer said. “We’re lucky because there were about 50 to 60 guys altogether. And so a lot of people did get hit and I know a whole bunch of people helped out. A lot of the other riders immediately helped everybody that was on the ground.”

Ally Wilson was one person who jumped in. She said she had started a few minutes behind the group that was hit.

“When I looked to my right I saw all of the bodies sprawled out everywhere and blood, just like so much blood,” Wilson said. “This wasn’t your average accident.”

Wilson is a registered nurse. She said she spent time assessing how conscious the injured were and helping where she could.

“I just looked at the chaos around and it was just surreal and shocking to see people that I knew in pain and strong men just bleeding,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she remembers the first man she helped as a cyclist in a white jersey, with blue eyes.

“He couldn’t talk, there was a lot of blood and, you know, I could just tell him, it was going to be okay,” Wilson said. “He wasn’t saying anything.”

A community vigil is being held for the victims and their families at White Mountain Bible Church Monday at 7 p.m.

Suspect previously spent time in prison

Police said after running into the group of cyclists, Chock fled the scene down the road. Police said Chock resisted arrest and police shot him.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now investigating. An agency spokesperson said Chock is still in the hospital and is expected to be there for the next several days.

Chock has not been formally charged in the incident.

However, Arizona Department of Corrections records shows Chock served time for aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and shoplifting charges from 2009.

Court documents for the case said he’s believed to have stolen cigarettes from a gas station, drove away intoxicated and kicked a police officer.

Up to Speed