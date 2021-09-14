Suspect barricaded in home after allegedly shooting at Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are in a standoff with a man who investigators said shot at officers Tuesday night.
The suspect is barricaded in a home near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive in north Phoenix.
As of 9:15 p.m., police negotiators are working to persuade the man to surrender.
According to police, multiple gunshots erupted from the garage that was directed toward police, but no one was hurt.
Police were called to the neighborhood for a reported burglary.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.