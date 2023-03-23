Suspect at large after Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead

The shooting happened near the intersection of Madison Street and 12th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and killed in Phoenix late Wednesday night, and the suspected shooter is still on the loose, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Madison Street and 12th Avenue after a man called 911 to report the shooting, police said. The man said he was hit in the head with a gun and his friend was shot.

Police found the man and woman when they arrived at the scene, the department said. The woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect. Officers are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing investigation. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

