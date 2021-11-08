Police searching for suspect after shooting seriously injures two people

The suspect was driving a "dark-colored" sedan and has yet to be apprehended by police, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A suspect is on the loose after shooting two people and leaving them with serious injuries Monday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene near 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6:45 a.m., police said. They located a man and woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. The two victims have yet to be identified by police.

The only descriptive information on the suspect that the department has released so far is that the suspect was driving a "dark-colored" sedan.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Arizona News