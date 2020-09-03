GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrol officers responded to reports of a woman being shot outside of a Glendale Dave and Buster's Sunday evening, Glendale Police department stated.

The shooter is reportedly outstanding, the department said. But, preliminary information suggests he left on foot and then left in his vehicle.

Surrounding businesses have not been placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is relayed.

