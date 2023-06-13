Chandler police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 70-year-old landscaper

The victim was doing landscaping work in Chandler when he was allegedly assaulted by the suspect and had his car stolen.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended a suspect who's accused of assaulting a 70-year-old Mesa man and stealing his car to commit other crimes in the East Valley.

The victim was conducting landscaping work on Monday near Cooper and McQueen roads when 33-year-old Eric Lartigue allegedly assaulted him and fled in the victim's vehicle, Chandler police said.

Lartigue then allegedly drove to residences in Gilbert and Queen Creek, where he committed additional crimes before he was taken into custody by Gilbert police at a local parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries but his condition has stabilized, police said. The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

