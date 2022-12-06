Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee

A 23-year-old man is accused of killing a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year.

Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show.

The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found dead inside a Red Robin restaurant located near Pima and Indian Bend roads. Evidence at the scene suggested Doyle was killed during an attempted robbery.

Herrera allegedly admitted to robbing the restaurant on May 11 and decided to return a month later to rob the Red Robin again, records show. During the second robbery, an altercation occurred with Doyle that resulted in the employee getting shot.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.

