Suspect arrested for shooting outside Wendy's in Mesa

The victim was lured out of the Mesa Wendy's before he was beaten and shot several times, court documents show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — One of the suspects allegedly involved in the beating and shooting of a Wendy's employee in Mesa last month has been detained.

Maurice Miles, 20, was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a violent attack on March 14 that resulted in a man getting shot 11 times.

Court records show a group of attackers lured the man out of the Wendy's, beat him with a metal pole, then shot him several times with an assault rifle.

The assault occurred in the parking lot outside the Wendy's located near Main Street and Greenfield Road.

The victim told Mesa police he knew his assailants and that they all were members of a music group, court records show.

Mesa police have not yet said whether other suspects have been arrested.

Miles was booked into the Maricopa County jail and could be facing multiple felony charges.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Arrestan a sospechoso de balacera afuera de un Wendy’s en Mesa

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.