Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a suspect has been arrested in San Diego on suspicion of being involved in the recent death of a Phoenix man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAS VEGAS — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case of a missing Phoenix man who was found dead a few weeks ago inside the trunk of a car abandoned in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 37-year-old Tony Danh was taken into custody last week in San Diego for charges in relation to a decomposing body that was found on Aug. 19.

Several media outlets have identified the victim as Amir Haggi, 41, who was reported missing out of Phoenix in June.

Police have said Haggi's remains were left in the trunk for a considerable amount of time before they were discovered.

Danh is currently awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas to be charged for crimes in relation to Haggi's death. Las Vegas police have not yet said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521.

The @FBILasVegas Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 37-year-old Tony Danh in San Diego County for a homicide investigation that began August 19 near Tropicana and Valley View. Click here for more: https://t.co/pCrOoWdr2b pic.twitter.com/zqJXk3UPOa — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 3, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.