Suspect arrested after 2 people were injured in Avondale shooting

Police say Benjamin Herrera has been booked into jail for allegedly injuring two people in a shooting Wednesday night.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police have arrested a man suspected of injuring two people in a shooting Wednesday night near 4th Street and Ludlow Drive.

Benjamin Herrera has been booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault for a shooting that occurred in a residential area shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say two adults sustained injuries from the shooting and were taken to the hospital. One victim has since been released and the other is in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have been an "isolated" incident, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Police have not disclosed whether Herrera had a relationship with the victims prior to Wednesday's shooting.

