PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested early Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in Phoenix the day prior.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Luis Samudio said Victor Garcia, 26, was booked on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jesus Isaac Velazquez.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Friday in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately released.