Suspect arrested in Mesa after attempting to murder Las Vegas resident, police say

Police say Armondo Dangerfield, 28, was arrested Sunday in Arizona for crimes allegedly committed outside a Las Vegas home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAS VEGAS — A suspect wanted by Las Vegas Metro police was apprehended Sunday in Arizona and will soon be extradited back to Nevada to possibly face charges of robbery and attempted murder.

Armando Dangerfield, 28, was detained in Mesa for crimes allegedly committed on July 24 outside a Las Vegas residence.

Police say a resident was approached by Dangerfield as they were parking their car in the garage. The suspect allegedly demanded items from the victim.

Video surveillance footage shows the victim running across the street and the suspect chasing after them. Police say the suspect attempted to fire gunshots at the victim but the weapon failed to discharge.

The suspect then fled to a vehicle parked nearby and left the scene.

Public records show Dangerfield has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of robbery, assault, and fraud.

#BREAKING *Arrest made*

Detectives have identified Armondo Dangerfield, 28, as the suspect in this attempted murder. On July 31, Dangerfield was arrested by law enforcement officials in Mesa, AZ on numerous local charges. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1Rd6C2Qudm — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 1, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.