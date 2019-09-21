A suspect who was on the run in Arizona for over a week was arrested in the West Valley on Friday after an 8-hour standoff.

Robert Collins was on the run for 10 days, after escaping from the custody of bail bondsmen who were transferring him from Tolleson to North Carolina.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that Collins was arrested after the long standoff with U.S. Marshals and the Glendale Police Department.

“I am extremely pleased with our deputies response to this escaped fugitive and bringing him to justice," Sheriff David Clouse said in a press release.

"I would also like to thank Marshal David Gonzales with the U.S. Marshals Service for the outstanding support from his Phoenix task force in locating and apprehending Robert Collins along with the Glendale Police Department for their assistance. When this case moved from Heber to the Phoenix area, Marshal Gonzales and his team worked continuously until Robert Collins was taken into custody.”

The sheriff's office said Collins was arrested in Glendale, but the Glendale Police Department said the arrest occurred in Avondale.

Collins was being extradited to North Carolina from Tolleson by a private bail bonds company when he asked to use the restroom while traveling along State Route 260 in Heber.

Collins, who was handcuffs, fled from the four bail bondsmen and escaped. He was not able to be found in the community.

Collins also had active warrants for burglary, car theft and drug charges out of North Carolina.

The morning after Collins had escaped, deputies received a report of a burglary and stolen vehicle in the Heber area.

Deputies were able to track a stolen iPad from the burglary back to the Tolleson area, where it was turned off.

Deputies then believed Collins stole the car and fled to the Valley and a description of Collins and the vehicle was shared with the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix.

Collins was tracked down to a home in the West Valley on Friday, where he was found to be hiding in the attic.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing its investigation into Collins for vehicle theft, burglary, theft, escape and criminal trespassing and will be submitting charges for the above crimes committed in Heber.