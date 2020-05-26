Suspect arrested in Garfield Street drive-by shooting

The suspect, 38-year-old Juan Cazares-Lopez, is the ex-boyfriend of the victim's sister, police said.

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Garfield Street on May 24, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect, who has been identified as 38-year-old Juan Cazares-Lopez, was charged with murder and drive-by shooting on May 25, police said.

Cazares-Lopez allegedly shot 49-year-old Martin Lopez after passing Lopez's house multiple times in his car, court documents show. Lopez then left his house and Cazares-Lopez shot him from the vehicle.

Lopez's nephew went to his aid after the shooting, court documents show. He then told his nephew that "your aunt's crazy boyfriend shot me," referring to Cazares-Lopez.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of West Garfield Street and North 37th Avenue and found Martin with gunshot injuries, police said. Cazares-Lopez was no longer at the scene.

Martin was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Court documents detailed multiple threats Cazares-Lopez had made against the victim's sister, who was Cazares-Lopez's ex-girlfriend. The threats reportedly included killing the victim's sister, her daughters, and burning her house down.