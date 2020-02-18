MESA, Ariz. — A security guard from Heritage Village Adult Care Center in Mesa has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a patient last Sunday, according to Mesa Police Department.

Manuel Corral, 58, was taken into custody by the police department as the main suspect of the case, police said. Corral, who has worked at the facility since last June, has previously been a suspect in three separate sexual assault investigations at different adult care facilities in Mesa.

According to the police report, the crime was reported after the victim's son was alerted by the facility's staff of the victim's allegation. According to her, Corral came into her room Sunday night and raped her.

After the suspect left the room, the victim said she got up and looked out of her room to find Corral sitting in the lobby of the facility, police said.

Authorities stated that the victim was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner and was found to have injuries consistent with the victim's account.

