Suspect arrested in connection with burglary in Casa Grande

Tyler Daijon Ricalls, 20, was arrested for allegedly perpetrating a residential burglary on Monday morning, police say.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police have arrested a suspect in connection with a residential burglary that took place on early Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a resident in the 2000 block of North Cheyenne Place called police reporting that someone had used his credit cards, police said.

An investigation led to video surveillance of a suspect climbing into the victim's residence through a window, police said.

The suspect walked around the house, armed with a handgun, and took some keys and a wallet that belonged to the victim. The victim and his child were home, but did not hear the intruder enter or leave, police said.

Detectives discovered that the suspect attempted more than $6,400 in online purchases using the victims credit card. The suspect was only able to process $161 of purchases, police said.

The item purchased was to be delivered to a vacant address on the 700 block of East 10th Street leading detectives to visit the area. While in route, they located a man matching the suspect description, police said.

While talking with Tyler Daijon Ricalls, 20, detectives learned he was carrying a handgun and found out it had been stolen out of the city of Maricopa, police said.

Ricalls was transported to the Casa Grande Police Department where detectives determined he was the suspect of the home burglary, police said.

Ricalls is being transported to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center facing charges including burglary, theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and firearms violations.