Suspect arrested in connection to sexual assault on ASU campus

TEMPE, Ariz. — An arrest has been made in connection to a sexual assault on ASU's Tempe campus on Oct. 17, officials said Friday.

Tempe and ASU police said they've arrested 30-year-old Eric Bell for the assault after matching his DNA with evidence retrieved by detectives.

Investigators said Bell's DNA was on file due to prior crimes he had committed in Ohio. Bell is not affiliated with ASU.

Tempe police said investigators are in the midst of searching Bell's residence in Mesa for any further evidence that may connect him to the Oct. 17 incident.

Authorities from ASU police said the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat. The man took the woman in between the ASU Packard parking structure and the Hyatt House Tempe and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Officials added the suspect then pressed a gun-like object into the woman's back and left the area on foot. The woman did not know the suspect.

“Tireless work from ASUPD detectives uncovered crucial evidence that allowed us to determine the suspect’s identity,” ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson said.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

