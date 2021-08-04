Suspect arrested for Glendale hit-and-run that left woman dead

Rudy Valdez, 23, was arrested after he allegedly walked away from a crash on March 30.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run accident in Glendale that he allegedly fled from on March 30.

The accident happened at the intersection of 99th and Maryland Avenues in Glendale around midnight. Rudy Valdez Herrera, 23, was driving westbound on Maryland Avenue when he collided with a white pick-up truck, police said.

The impact caused the truck to roll, killing the driver, police said.

The suspect and other occupants allegedly walked away from the car and accident, police said.

Valdez Herrera allegedly left his wallet behind and officers responded to his residence on Wednesday, police said.