A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving impaired and causing a deadly car accident in Phoenix early Saturday.

Matthew Schwartz, 33, was driving along 51st Avenue just north of Union Hills Drive around 3:30 a.m. when he allegedly rear-ended 22-year-old Anthony Naccarelli.

The force of the impact and sent Naccarelli's car into a traffic light pole. Naccarelli was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Naccarelli was stopped on 51st Avenue just north of Union Hills Drive when he was hit.

Schwartz suffered only minor injuries, despite the engine compartment of his car catching on fire, and remained on the scene of the crash.

He was evaluated by detectives and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Schwartz was booked for manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.