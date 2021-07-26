Man arrested at Sky Harbor Airport returning from vacation after child porn investigation

Jonathan Rosenblatt is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police reportedly found child porn on his home computer, officials said.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after police reportedly discovered child pornography on a computer at his home, authorities said.

Jonathan Rosenblatt, 51, was arrested on Saturday and faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police found child pornography on devices at his home, officials said.

Rosenblatt was arrested at Sky Harbor Airport. According to court documents, authorities found an IP address belonging to Rosenblatt that was allegedly used to share images of child pornography via a P2P network.

During the investigation, officials reportedly found the user of this IP address was accessing multiple explicit images via the network.

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued on Thursday to search Rosenblatt's home, and it was revealed he was in Mexico on vacation. During the search of the house, authorities reportedly found several flash drives containing child pornography.

Authorities then made contact with Rosenblatt and revealed their findings during their investigation. Rosenblatt then surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody at the airport when he arrived back in Phoenix.

