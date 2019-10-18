A suspect was arrested on Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at a protester outside of a women's clinic in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police spokesman Detective Luis Samudio said in an email that a man claimed a doctor pulled out of a medical office in Phoenix on Oct. 10 and pointed a gun at him.

Officers responded to the incident and gathered evidence, including video recorded by one of the people outside of the clinic.

The suspect was unknown at that time and officers determined that there was no immediate threat because the suspect had left the location.

Officers continued investigating by gathering interviews and evidence in an effort to determine whether there was enough probable cause to make an arrest.

The suspect was interviewed by detectives on Thursday and the final step in the evidence-gathering process was brought back to the police department, where it was determined that there was enough probable cause to arrest.

Officers began the process of taking the man into custody on Friday morning. He will be booked into Maricopa County jail on aggravated assault charges.

No other information was immediately released.