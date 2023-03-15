Suspect wanted in connection to property crimes arrested after police chase

A suspect has been arrested after leading Mesa police on a chase Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A male suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase that came to an end at the Desert Diamond Casino, according to authorities.

The Mesa Police Department said their pursuit of the suspect began Wednesday afternoon, when officers were looking for a suspect wanted in connection to property crimes in the area.

Officers on the ground began to follow the suspect with the help the Mesa police helicopter.

A traffic stop was attempted in Tempe, but suspect drove off in a westbound direction.

The helicopter continued to monitor the vehicle as it drove west on the freeway, relaying information about it's location to officers pursuing it on the ground.

Police tried to get the vehicle to stop while it was driving on the freeway by using a "grappler" but the device didn't work and the chase continued.

The suspect drove to the Desert Diamond Casino, near 91st and Northern avenues with officers following behind.

While at the casino, the suspect drove to the top floor of the parking lot. There the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran, with officers running after him and arresting him.

Police said no one was injured in the pursuit.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.