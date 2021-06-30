Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through I-17 in Phoenix

DPS said troopers tried to stop the red truck on I-10 for speeding, but the driver took off.

PHOENIX — A high-speed chase on the northbound lanes of I-17 ended Wednesday afternoon with a suspect arrested.

Troopers say the driver sped up to 100 miles per hour before heading towards Scottsdale through I-17 and Highway 101.

The suspect was allegedly on his phone during the pursuit, and troopers tried to use a Grappler device to end the chase, but it failed.

Video from Sky 12 showed the driver exiting and briefly taking surface streets before being swarmed by troopers and finally being taken into custody.

There’s no information on any charges the man might face. Authorities said they are looking into the possibility of mental illness.

