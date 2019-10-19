A man who barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Arizona after he fired multiple gunshots has been arrested.

Daniel Carranza-Alvarez, 22, was arrested early Saturday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, discharging a weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a man in the roadway near 2700 W. Donley Road in Somerton firing multiple gunshots around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities learned that Carranza-Alvarez was agitated with family members and began firing multiple gunshots inside the home while three people were inside.

He then went out into the roadway, where he continued to fire multiple gunshots, authorities said.

A fourth person arrived and tried to calm Carranza-Alvarez down, but Carranza-Alvarez allegedly began to fire multiple gunshots at the person, who was inside his vehicle.

Once deputies arrived, Carranza-Alvarez went back into the yard and continued to fire multiple shots. He then barricaded himself in the home and refused to surrender.

Somerton Police Department, Yuma Police Department, U.S Border Patrol, U.S. Customs Air Marine and Rural Metro Fire Department arrived to help the Yuma County Sheriff's Office in their response.

Nearby homes were also evacuated.

Carranza-Alvarez came outside of the house multiple times in an attempt to, according to the sheriff's office, shoot a responding helicopter as authorities moved closer to the home.

A tactical robot was used to enter the home to try to communicate with Carranza-Alvarez, with no response. Authorities did learn that Carranza-Alvarez staged multiple firearms throughout the home and doors had been barricaded with furniture.

Carranza-Alvarez was eventually located inside his home before 1 a.m. Saturday and given verbal commands by the robot to exit the home. A short time later, he surrendered and was arrested.