83-year-old injured after 'unprovoked' attack at Phoenix light rail station

Records show the elderly victim sustained broken ribs and facial abrasions during the "unprovoked attack."

PHOENIX — Police have detained a suspect who allegedly attacked an 83-year-old man Tuesday morning at a light rail station.

Michael Johnson, 48, was booked into jail Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man in what the victim described as an "unprovoked attack," court records show.

The victim told police he doesn't know Johnson and didn't know why the suspect started punching and kicking him at the light rail station near 7th and Washington streets.

The 83-year-old sustained some broken ribs and injuries to his face, police said. The victim told investigators he had recently undergone heart surgery.

Security cameras at the light rail station captured the suspect and police later found someone in the downtown area who matched the man in the video surveillance footage, court records show.

Johnson was booked into jail for pending charges of aggravated assault.

