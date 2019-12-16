Authorities in northern Arizona are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car that had two children inside while he was under the influence.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 4300 block of East Shade Road in Rimrock around 9:30 p.m. Friday for an intoxicated person.

That person, Dylon Horne, allegedly took the victim's vehicle with their 3-year-old child and 4-month-old baby inside.

Horne was allegedly intoxicated, according to the victim.

Horne then fled the scene at a high rate of speed with the two children inside, authorities said.

The victim and a friend attempted to follow Horne in a separate car and eventually contacted him at a mini-mart in the McGuireville area, about 2.5 miles away.

The victim yelled to Horne that the kids were in the car and that he needed to stop. Horne then again drove off at a high rate of speed, but the victim was unable to follow him this time.

Horne allegedly hit another vehicle while he was fleeing the area and fled the scene of the crash in the car, authorities said.

He eventually abandoned the car on Kimberly’s Way, leaving the 3-year-old and 4-month-old alone in the car in cold weather. Horne allegedly took the victim's cell phone and credit card from the car.

The children and the vehicle were quickly located and the kids were returned to their mother unharmed.

Horne is still on the loose. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation, kidnapping, endangerment, criminal damage and theft.

He also has a warrant out for his arrest out of the Yavapai County Superior Court stemming from fraud and impersonation charges.

Horne is described as a 23-year-old white man, 5-foot-10, 167 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has many tattoos, including face tattoos.

Anyone with information about Horne's whereabouts is encouraged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Anyone who provides information that leads to his arrest will be eligible to receive a $500 cash reward.