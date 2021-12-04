Suspect accused of shooting coworker inside Tolleson warehouse arrested

Camron James Granado was arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting his coworker.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A man Tolleson police say shot his coworker over the weekend during an argument has been arrested.

Camron James Granado was arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting his coworker inside a Fry’s warehouse and distribution center on 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Sunday.

A dispute led to Granado shooting the victim several times before fleeing on foot, according to investigators.

The man was left in extremely critical condition.