Authorities in Tempe are looking for a suspect who is accused of robbing a movie theater at gunpoint on Saturday morning.

The suspect was described as a man around 50 years old, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with "salt and pepper" hair. He was also unshaven, wearing a white golfer's style hat, gray long-sleeved shirt and tan cargo shorts. He brandished a small black handgun.

The Tempe Police Department said the suspect walked into Alamo Drafthouse near Rural and Baseline roads around 9 a.m. and confronted an employee as they entered the business.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the business' cash register. He then allegedly stole the employee's vehicle, which was described as a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville, Arizona license CNE-5760.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311. The man is considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.