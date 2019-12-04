PHOENIX - Police have identified Austin Smith, 30, as the suspect in the quadruple murder Thursday night of his wife, two kids and another man.

Phoenix police say they found the wife, identified as 29-year-old Dasia Smith, and the two young daughters of the suspect dead inside a home Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 69th Avenue and Indian School Road just after 8 p.m Thursday.

Responding officers continued to hear shots being fired when they arrived at the scene, police said. A vehicle, possibly driven by the shooter, left the area.

Police say a 46-year-old man, identified as Ron Freeman, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 47-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said another man with a gunshot wound was not in as critical condition.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. The suspect believed the man who was shot to death was involved in a relationship with his wife, police said.

Police say officers were led to the suspect’s home near 71st Avenue south of Camelback Road over concerns for the suspect’s family by one of the shooting victims.

Phoenix PD says officers conducted a welfare check on the home and found the suspect’s wife, Dasia Smith, along with his 7-year-old and 5-year-old daughters dead. A 3-year-old girl, who was not injured, was found in the home under a bed.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Austin Smith shot a total of six people Thursday night, killing four.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped in the area of 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, and Austin Smith was taken into custody.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the suspect told investigators that the reason he did what he did was that "in God's eyes it was alright for him to deal with someone in this manner who had been involved in adultery or an extramarital affair."

Austin Smith was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.