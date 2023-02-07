Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home

The 26-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed his roommate to death.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death.

Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Wakefield told police he attacked the roommate in "self-defense," court records show. The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed.

Wakefield was booked into the Maricopa County jail for pending criminal charges.

