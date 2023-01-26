Suspect accused of beating javelina with baseball bat in Surprise

The 20-year-old is facing animal cruelty charges, according to the Surprise Police Department.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Surprise Police Department on suspicion of beating a javelina with a baseball bat.

Roger Alexander has been booked into the Maricopa County jail after police discovered a video posted online that allegedly captured the young man abusing an animal.

Police said the video was recorded on Jan. 18 near Bullard Avenue and Old Oak Lane. It allegedly shows the suspect approaching a wild javelina and hitting it with a baseball bat.

Alexander is facing charges of animal cruelty and unnecessary physical injury to an animal, police said.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, it's unlawful to trap or kill javelinas in the state unless certain legal provisions have been met first.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000.

