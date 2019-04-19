SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Thursday of a truck believed to be involved in an attempt to abduct a jogger in San Tan Valley in January.

The woman told investigators she noticed the pickup truck following her as she was jogging near Maravilla Drive and Indigo Sky Boulevard on Jan. 31. She said the driver was making inappropriate comments and noises as he followed her.

PCSO said when the woman got to the intersection, the driver opened his door and grabbed the woman by the arm, attempting to pull her into the vehicle. She was able to get away, but the driver then continued to follow her and tell her to get into the truck.

The driver took off as soon as he realized the woman was calling 911, PCSO said.

The sheriff's office said the woman was treated for minor injuries to her wrist.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light colored or white shirt.

The truck is described as a gray Toyota Tacoma. The year of the vehicle is unknown.

A composite sketch of the man PCSO says tried to abduct a San Tan Valley jogger last week.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

PCSO said it has looked into all trucks matching the one in the video and registered in the San Tan Valley area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111 or email Sgt. Heath Rankin at heath.rankin@pinalcountyaz.gov.