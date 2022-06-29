Surprise woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend in Goodyear

Officials with the Goodyear Police department have identified both the victim and suspect in a homicide that took place Tuesday morning.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — 48-year-old Dulcenia Edwards of Surprise has been charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend, 50-year-old Luis Rene Duarte.

On Jun. 28 around 12:47 a.m., Goodyear Police officers responded to a service at a home near 167th & Hilton avenues.

Officials said they'd been called to the home earlier in the evening for a verbal disturbance, but Edwards was not there at the time.

When officers arrived for the second call, they found Duarte dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.

While investigating, police learned from one of Edwards' daughters that her mother had called her, confessing she had shot Duarte.

Officers later found Edwards and the firearm with help from another one of her daughters.

Early reports suggest that Edwards claimed the shooting was self-defense, however officials say that "no further information was provided" and Edwards declined to answer questions about the event.

Edwards was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree murder. She currently has a bond set for $1 million.

