Surprise PD: Shooting that left 3 men dead and several injured was started by one of the men who died

Police said Jason Hunt, one of the men who died in Sunday’s incident, started shooting at a party.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police now say multiple people fired at a home Sunday night at a party, leading to three men dying, and four people being taken to the hospital. Police said several other people were also injured.

However, police said investigators have determined that Jason Hunt, one of the men who died in the incident, was the first person to start shooting.

The incident happened near Carlin Dr. and 144th Dr. Sunday night. Carl Dinora, Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and Hunt all died, according to police.

“Just know he was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, friend, etc. A lot of people are hurting for his loss,” Ruth Gonzalez, Ochoa’s wife, told 12 News.

Neighbors tell 12 News there was a large party going on that evening at a home, and everything had appeared cordial until gunfire started being heard around 10:30 p.m.



Police said Hunt was invited to the party, however, police claim there was a “clash” between several people at the party and Hunt started shooting. While police said other people were shot as well during the incident, they have not said how many other shooters there were or who they were.

“The motive for his firing and what occurred after that is still being looked into to find out exactly what triggered the other individuals as well,” Ofc. Barry Bredell with the Surprise Police Department said.

Despite saying that Hunt was the first person to start shooting, Surprise police are not calling him the suspect in the case.

“In order for us to determine who is a suspect, we have to know the full story on what happened to determine those different roles,” Bredell said.

Bredell said as detectives continue working through the case, they are still needing to talk to other witnesses that aren’t able to be interviewed at this time.

Police also said the medical examiner will need to determine if Hunt was shot by someone else.

Jim Martin lives next door to the house where the shooting happened. Martin said he heard multiple gunshots and called 911 Sunday night.

Martin said someone, who was apparently injured in the incident, also came to his door.

Police have not released if the four people taken to the hospital were shot or if they were injured in another way. No other information about them has been released either.

Martin is now concerned for all those involved.

“Just tragic for the kids and I just feel sorry for the kids, I feel sorry for the parents that lost their loved ones, and for what happened it’s just really tragic,” Martin said.

If you’d like to help out Ochoa’s family, a GoFundMe has been started to help them during this time.

Surprise police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident that could help solve what happened to contact them by calling (623) 222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477) or e-mailing CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.

