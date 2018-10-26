SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police are searching for a man who was found sleeping on the living room floor in a home that wasn't his and then stealing a woman's car after being confronted.

According to Surprise PD, a woman called police Thursday when she came home to a find an unknown man asleep on her living room floor. She confronted the man and then he got up, paced around the house and then grabbed her car keys off the table.

The man got in her vehicle and drove off. The woman recorded the man on her cellphone and was not injured during the incident.

The woman's vehicle was recovered hours later abandoned in Phoenix.

The woman's residence had an unlocked back door at the time, which is how the suspect entered the home, police believe.

After investigators reviewed the video taken by the woman on her cellphone, Brandon Monaghan is believed to be the suspect.

Surprise PD is asking anyone with information on Monaghan's whereabouts to contact them at 623-222-TIPS or e-mail CrimeTips@Surpriseaz.gov.

© 2018 KPNX