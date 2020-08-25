Surprise man arrested, accused of shooting, killing wife

Police say they got a 911 call around 3 a.m. from a woman who said she was shot and needed help.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man was arrested Monday morning after he was accused of shooting and killing his wife, according to the Surprise Police Department.

When officers got to the home near 133rd Avenue and Caribbean Lane, they found 60-year-old Elbert Hollingsworth standing in the driveway.

Investigators discovered Hollingsworth’s wife, 55-year-old Lisa Hollingsworth, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed Lisa to a hospital where she later died.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for first-degree murder.