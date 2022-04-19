Superior Court security guard accused of sexually assaulting woman at courthouse

Fernando Ceniceros was taken into custody Tuesday after he reportedly kissed and fondled the woman.

PHOENIX — A Superior Court security officer is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was in the Superior Court Building.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Fernando Ceniceros was taken into custody Tuesday after he reportedly kissed and fondled the woman.

Ceniceros was booked into jail and is facing sexual abuse charges, according to MCSO.

Authorities are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or may have any additional information to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876 TIPS (8477).

