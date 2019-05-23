SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 58-year-old woman who allegedly strangled a 76-year-old woman to death.

Julie Ling is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Sheila Severeid after Ling admitted to detectives she strangled Severeid, MCSO said Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a man reported to the Sun City West posse that he went to Severeid's home and spoke with a woman at the home who said there was a dead body inside.

Multiple Sun City West posse members responded and saw Severeid's body lying on the floor in the home.

Ling was later taken into custody and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail. Her motive is unknown at this time.

MCSO says the investigation is open and said it will release more details as they become available.