Peoria police shoot woman who allegedly fired at officers

Police got 911 calls of a woman trying to steal from parked cars near Peoria and 67th avenues.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman accused of breaking into cars was shot by Peoria police on Thursday after investigators claim she fired on them first.

Police got 911 calls of a woman trying to steal from parked cars near Peoria and 67th avenues around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived, they tried to contact her, and that’s when police said she pulled out a gun and shot at the two officers.

Each officer fired back, striking the suspect, 19-year-old Autumn Burton, in the cheek. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

After she was discharged, Glendale police took over the investigation, and Burton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Burton faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

