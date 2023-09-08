Student arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' Black Canyon City school

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office booked the 14-year-old boy into juvenile detention.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A student in Black Canyon City who made threats to “shoot up” a school on Sept. 2 is now facing charges of threatening and making terroristic threats, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 7, deputies received a report from staff at Canon Elementary School in Black Canyon City that a 14-year-old boy made threats to “shoot up” the school.

After speaking with school staff, deputies learned that on Sept. 2, the boy told his friend that he “felt like shooting up the school,” deputies said. According to YCSD, the boy lives with his grandmother, who has custody of him, and was absent from school during this week.

According to YCSD, the boy gave a very detailed account of how and what he would do. When the boy was interviewed by deputies, he did admit to making the threat and making the plan.

The boy is being booked into juvenile detention on charges of threatening and making terroristic threats, authorities said.

