Student arrested for bringing gun to Moon Valley High School, police say

Phoenix police said no specific threats were made by the teenager with the firearm and that there was no intention to use the gun in any way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers have arrested a teenager for reportedly bringing a gun to Moon Valley High School Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the school near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a student on campus possessing a firearm.

Phoenix police said the student was located; however, a gun was not immediately found. During a follow-up investigation, police said officers located the firearm in the student’s possession.

On Friday, the student was arrested by Phoenix police officers and booked into the Juvenile Correction Center, authorities said.

Police said the Glendale Union High School District notified parents of the incident per district policy.

"The investigation showed that no specific threats were made by the teenager with the firearm and that there was no intention to use the firearm in any way," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.