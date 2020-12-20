Stolen vehicle incident turns into a shooting between officers, suspects at Sedona airport

A suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound and an officer is being treated for injuries following the incident on Sunday morning, city says.

SEDONA, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an incident that led to the shooting of a car theft suspect and injury to an officer on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a car theft incident that ended at the Sedona airport. An altercation began between the three suspects and officers, resulting in shots fired by officers, the city said.

The suspect who was shot is being treated for wounds and is in stable condition. The other two have been taken into custody, the city said.

The officer is being treated for wounds sustained in the altercation leading up to the shooting. Less lethal tactics were attempted initially, according to the city.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent their crisis response team to handle the situation.