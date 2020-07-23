Attempted ATM robbery leads to truck recovery

Cottonwood police recovered a truck in connection with an attempted robbery.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — On Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., police responded to a stolen truck parked in a residential neighborhood.

Cottonwood police determined that the truck was stolen from a different address on Tuesday evening. Cottonwood PD said other trucks in the same area were damaged due to theft attempts.

The person who called in found the truck in his driveway running. It appeared as though it had been used to tow something because of a chain hanging from the back, police said.

As detectives furthered their investigation, they found that the truck had been used in an unsuccessful ATM burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation. Cottonwood detectives ask that any information that may lead to suspects be reported to the police department.