Stolen Kia, Hyundai cars causing Phoenix's vehicle theft numbers to increase

Property crimes in Phoenix decreased during the first half of 2023 except for vehicle thefts, which increased by 4%.

PHOENIX — Phoenix's property crime numbers have overall declined during the first half of 2023 in almost all categories except one: stolen cars.

Violent crime decreased by 2% and property crime shrunk by 19% compared to the first six months of 2022, according to data released by the City of Phoenix on Tuesday.

But vehicle thefts notably increased by 4%. More specifically, Kia thefts in Phoenix increased by 719% and Hyundai thefts increased by 412%.

Phoenix police attribute the escalation to a recent TikTok trend that's been highlighting how easy it can be to steal some Kia and Hyundai cars. The car manufacturers reacted to the trend by developing new anti-theft deterrent software.

The city's data shows the theft of other types of cars, like Chevy and Honda, has significantly decreased during the first half of 2023.

The number of rape cases has also increased by 10% during the first six months of the year. Phoenix police said it's working with contracted vendors to help analyze the extra rape kits collected so far this year.

The agency announced earlier this summer it was crafting a plan that aims to reduce violent crime by 5%.

