Stolen FedEx truck crashes into Flagstaff mall, driver in custody

Authorities said a suspect went on a crime spree that began in Winslow and ended Monday morning at a shopping center in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A suspect who allegedly stole a FedEx truck and crashed it into the Flagstaff Mall is in custody after going on a crime spree across northern Arizona.

Flagstaff police said the suspect is accused of committing several felonies, which began in Winslow and ended Monday morning in Flagstaff.

The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly drove a stolen FedEx truck into the entrance of Flagstaff Mall and then attempted to break into a Dillard's store.

Damage done to the mall is estimated to cost more than $10,000, authorities said.

Police said the suspect is accused of committing thefts, vehicle thefts, burglaries, and attempted residential burglary in the Mobil Haven area.

The suspect's crimes appear to be unrelated to a burglary reported at the mall over the weekend.

The investigation is ongoing and police said there's no active threat to the public at this time.

12 News on YouTube