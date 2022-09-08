Have you seen this sedan? Police release details in Phoenix crash that killed 4

Investigators believe the stolen car that caused the fatal wreck was racing a "dark-colored sedan" that later fled the scene after the crash.

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a sedan that may have been involved in a street race that led to a multi-fatal crash.

A stolen car was speeding down a Phoenix roadway on July 22 when it crashed into a Lyft, the city's police department said.

The Lyft driver, Terry Hill, and his passengers, dating couple Sara Loustaunau and British Conception, were all killed in the crash. One of the stolen vehicle's passengers, 19-year-old Galexy Saunders, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators now believe they know why the car was speeding.

The stolen car was reportedly racing a "dark-colored sedan" before the crash, officers said. The sedan did not stay at the scene after the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department anonymously at (480) 948-6377.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.