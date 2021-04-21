Still no answers in a 15-year-old's murder

JJ Davis would've been 16 today and his mom is left begging for answers as to what happened to him.

PHOENIX — A Valley mother mourned her son on what would’ve been his 16th birthday. His murder is still a mystery and she’s hoping someone will come forward with answers.

JJ Davis was found shot and killed last December in a parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

His mother held a balloon release in his honor at Cesar Chavez Park on Wednesday to honor his life.

“Since his 15th birthday he was planning 16 because he was like, 'I know I’m going to get a car, and I’m going to be with friends,'” said his mother M’leka Flowers.

Instead, his friends and family are here, while he isn’t. They’re wearing his face on t-shirts.

“I just got a call one night they said he was gone. I ain’t know what to think,” said Qhareyon Scott, JJ’s friend.

Back in December a woman that happened to pass by called 911.

She told dispatchers, “There’s a man laying in a parking lot he’s not moving. He’s just laying here…He looks like a young man. Oh my god."



“It hurts a lot because he’s not here. He had so many dreams...he had so many ambitions,” said Flowers.

That night, JJ told her he was getting a ride home from work. Four months later, police still don’t have any suspects.

“He was a good friend he was always there for you when you needed him,” said Scott.

So many people loved JJ, many turning out to celebrate his life.

“His life shouldn’t have been cut short at just 15 years old,” said Flowers.